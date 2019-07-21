Pune: Nine friends die as SUV jumps divider, hits truck

Nine people died in a major road mishap at Loni Kalbhor on the Pune-Solapur highway, when the car they were travelling in jumped off the road divider and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction, in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertising

According to the police, all nine deceased, aged between 19 and 21, were friends and had gone on a trip to Raigad Fort on Friday in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The accident took place when they were returning home in the early hours on Saturday. Most of them hailed from Yevat in Daund taluka of Pune district.

Police said the SUV, driven by one of the deceased, was at a high speed while heading towards Yevat on the Pune-Solapur highway. Police said the SUV driver might have lost control of the vehicle, which jumped off the road divider near the gram panchayat office in Kadam Vak Vasti in Loni Kalbhor area around 1 am. The SUV then collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite side. The impact was so severe that all nine youths inside the SUV were killed on the spot, said police. Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the local police and fire brigade. A team of Loni Kalbhor police station led by Inspector Suraj Bandgar reached the spot. The fire brigade team removed the bodies stuck inside the damaged SUV. The bodies were then brought to the Sassoon hospital in Pune for post-mortem. Police said the truck driver and cleaner escaped unhurt.

‘Victim was my cousin’

On Friday, Mohammad Ali Ismail Daya, a resident of Yevat, came to Pune city for some work. He was returning home in a car 1.30 am when he saw a damaged SUV on the Pune-Solapur highway in Loni Kalbhor area.

“The accident looked serious. I stopped to check what had happened and if anyone needed any help. But, when I heard about the victims, I was shocked to find that it included my brother Noor Mohammad and his friends,” said Mohhadam Ali, who is a cousin of Noor, who along with his eight friends died in the accident at Loni Kalbhor area on Pune-Solapur highway.“All nine were close friends. They would contact and visit each other daily. They lived together and now they have died together…” he added.