Pune News Today, August 5: Sena-BJP-RPI will win over 225 seats in polls, says Athawale; youth goes missing from Mutha river; and more

Sena-BJP-RPI will win over 225 seats in Assembly polls: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said instead of blaming others for the exodus from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar should try to retain the remaining leaders. Athawale was speaking at a function in Nigdi where he inaugurated ‘PCMC Darshan’ bus facility.

The minister said he was confident that Shiv Sena-BJP-RPI will win over 225 seats in the state assembly polls. “NCP-Congress alliance won’t be able to cross 50-seat mark… The RPI will contest 10 seats and our party workers should start preparing for the same,” said Athawale.

Youth goes missing from Mutha river

A youth was feared drowned in the swollen Mutha river on Saturday, while he was with a group of friends. The youth, Nikhil Thorat, went missing after he jumped into the river from Tilak bridge, near the Pune Municipal Corporation, for a swim on Saturday afternoon. He is a resident of Shivajinagar.

Personnel from the Fire department and the National Disaster Response Force are searching for Thorat. The search was on till late on Saturday evening. The state Water Resource department has continued to release water into the river from Khadakwasla dam, due to heavy rains.

Thane trains cancelled

Heavy rainfall in Thane on Saturday disrupted the train traffic between Pune and Mumbai again, as Central Railway announced cancellation of the Intercity Express and Indrayani Express. These two trains will remain cancelled on Sunday, said officials.

“Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai Division, Indrayani Express and Intercity Express were cancelled on Saturday,” said Manoj Jhavar, spokesperson for Pune division.