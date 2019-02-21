Six-year-old Pune boy rescued from 200-ft borewell in 16-hour operation

More than 16 hours after he fell inside a 200-foot deep borewell in a village in Pune district, a six-year-old boy was rescued by a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities Thursday morning.

The NDRF team had started digging a parallel pit around 8 pm on Wednesday night to take out the boy who fell eight feet deep into the uncovered borewell.

According to local police, the boy identified as Ravi Pandit Bhil, son of a road construction worker, had fallen eight feet into the borewell located in Jadhavwadi area of Thorandale village in Ambegaon taluka, around 70 kilometres from Pune city. The boy’s family is from Parol in Jalgaon district.

Local police said Ravi fell into the borewell around 4.30 pm when he was playing in the area. A while after he could not be seen, his family members started searching for him and got to know that he has fallen into the borewell. They informed the police.

Initially, a team of police tried to take him out with the help of a rope but considering the possibility of the boy getting injured, they decided to call in the NDRF. A team from the NDRF base at Sudumbare near Talegaon was dispatched and reached the spot around 8 pm. Before that, police sent in oxygen supply after being guided by the NDRF and a team of doctors to do so.

An NDRF official said, “It was decided that a pit will be dug on the side of the borewell to take the boy out. Local villagers had already started digging by the time we reached and we took over the further work. While initial few feet were easy, later the presence of a rocky layer made the digging difficult. We had to excavate the rocky layer very carefully ensuring that there was no injury to the boy. He was taken out at 9 am. This whole time, his safety and health were being monitored.”