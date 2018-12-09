Pune: Man held for rape, murder of 17-year-old relative

Two days after a 17-year-old girl was found raped and murdered at her residence, the Pune City Police on Saturday arrested a family member of the girl for the crime.

Advertising

The girl was found unconscious at her residence on Thursday. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The post-mortem report had revealed that she was raped and murdered. A case was lodged at the Sinhagad Road police station under sections pertaining to rape and murder in the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police picked up the relative for questioning after he was seen entering the victim’s building in a CCTV footage gathered from the area. During questioning, he admitted that he had raped and murdered the girl when she was alone in the house.