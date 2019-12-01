Pune man dupes woman of Rs 70,000

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly using the cellphone of his wife’s friend to siphon off Rs 70,000 from her bank account.

The police said the incident took place when due to ill health, the complainant, a Kandivali resident, went to stay with the accused and his family at their Pune residence.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Bhoj (30). The complainant, Vandana Verma (28), would frequently visit Pune for treatment and stay with Bhoj’s family. “When she was not around, the accused would take her phone and withdraw money from her bank account using one time passwords (OTP),” said an officer from Kandivali police.

On March 3, after returning from Pune, Verma saw a text from her bank intimating her that Rs 10,000 has been withdrawn from her account. She was initially surprised, but thought that the message would have been regarding the money she had withdrawn to pay her doctor.

However, in mid-March, Verma again went to Pune for treatment. When she returned to Mumbai, she came across another text from her bank stating that Rs 60,000 had been withdrawn from her account on March 16. “She again checked her phone and realised that she hadn’t received any OTPs. When she inquired with her bank, she learnt that the OTPs were sent on her email address on her request,” said the officer.

In the first week of April, Verma filed a complaint application with the Kandivali police. In May, an FIR was registered under sections 419 (impersonation for cheating), 420 (cheating) of the IPC along with sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the IT Act.