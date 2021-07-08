Pune land deal: Eknath Khadse reaches ED office, says case ‘politically motivated’

NCP leader Eknath Khadse outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in January 2020. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday reached the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in connection with a case pertaining to a 2016 land deal in Pune. Khadse added that the case against him is “politically motivated.”

The ED had on Wednesday issued summons to Khadse, following the arrest of his son-in-law, Girish Chaudhri, for alleged money laundering.

“I’ll cooperate (with the ED probe). Entire Maharashtra can see what is happening. Everyone knows this is politically motivated. The inquiry has already been done 5 times. It is being done again now. ACB has given a report that there is no evidence,” said Khadse upon arrival at the ED office.

The ED has alleged Chaudhri and Khadse bought land in Bhosari village in Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual value was over Rs 31 crore. The land was purchased in Chaudhri’s name and the money for the deal was allegedly routed through five shell companies, said an ED official.

Last October, the ED had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report against Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, Chaudhri, and Abbas Ukani in the alleged grab of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land at Bhosari village in Pune. Ukani is the original owner of the land.

The agency has alleged that Khadse – who was the state revenue minister in 2016 – by using his official position and government machinery, manipulated the actual market price of the land. The deal, according to ED, has caused a loss of Rs 61.25 crore to the public exchequer.