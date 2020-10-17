In two incidents, ATMs tampered with, Rs 8.12 lakh withdrawn: cops

Police said three unidentified persons entered the ATM centre of Canara Bank in Dhankawadi area between 11.30 pm on September 26, and 8.30 pm on September 30. (Representational)

In two incidents, unidentified persons allegedly took money from ATMs of Canara Bank by tampering with them in a way that details of such transactions were not recorded in the bank’s electronic system.

Police said three unidentified persons entered the ATM centre of Canara Bank in Dhankawadi area between 11.30 pm on September 26, and 8.30 pm on September 30.

They allegedly inserted a credit card in the machine, and then opened the display and tampered with the internet cable and reset button. Police said the accused then withdrew Rs 5.66 lakh without the transaction being recorded in the machine’s electronic system.

Rushiraj Bhosale (34), an officer at the bank, lodged an FIR at Sahakarnagar police station. Police have booked unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

In a similar incident, two unidentified persons withdrew Rs 2.46 lakh from a Canara Bank ATM in Sadashiv Peth between 7.25 am on October 11 and 6.40 am on October 12.

Ashutosh Upadhyay (33) lodged a complaint in this case at Dattawadi police station. Police suspect the same gang is involved in both cases, and also in similar crimes that have happened recently in other areas.

Earlier, unidentified persons had allegedly withdrawn Rs 4.3 lakh from an ATM of Canara Bank at Hinjewadi in a similar way, between 7.15 pm and 9.45 pm on September 28, and 5.45 am and 6.45 am on September 29. Due to the tampering of the machine, these details were not recorded in the electronic system. Last week, senior bank officer Atul Pande (36) had lodged an FIR in the case at Hinjewadi police station.

Police said similar offences have taken place in Dhankawadi and Baner areas, as well as in Shahuwadi in Satara district recently.

