Pune hoarding collapse: Two railway employees arrested

Five auto-rickshaws, a two-wheeler and a car were damaged in the collapse. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Five auto-rickshaws, a two-wheeler and a car were damaged in the collapse. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Two Central Railways (CR) employees, including a junior engineer, were arrested Saturday in connection with the hoarding frame collapse incident in which four people were killed and five others injured, police said.

The tragic incident took place Friday afternoon when a 40-feet hoarding metal frame collapsed on vehicles which had stopped at Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk traffic signal near Pune Railway Station.

Five auto-rickshaws, a two-wheeler and a car were damaged in the collapse.

“We have arrested one Sanjay Singh, a junior engineer of the Central Railways and his assistant, identified as Pandurang Wanare, who works as a ‘lohar’ (blacksmith) in the Railways in connection with the Friday’s incident.

“They have been arrested under the IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” said Jayashree Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lashkar Division).

The giant hoarding was being dismantled at around 2 pm by a contractor hired by the railways when it came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police B Singh had said.

The deceased were identified as Shamrao Kasar (70), Shamrao Dhotre (48), Shivaji Pardeshi (40) and Javed Khan (40). On late Friday night, a case was registered against the railway officials, contractor and his workers who had been given the responsibility to dismantle the structure.

A CR official said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App