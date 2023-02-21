90 stalls, 2 trucks gutted as major fire breaks out at vegetable market in Pune’s Hadapsar

As many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempo trucks were gutted in a major fire at a vegetable market in Hadapsar’s Handewadi Road area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said. While a thorough search has been launched, initial probe suggests that there were no casualties.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze spread around 1.30 am on Tuesday at the vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar located on Handewadi Road in Hadapsar. Three fire tenders from nearby fire stations of Kaleborate Nagar, Hadapsar and Kondhwa Budruk were deployed.

Officials revealed that after reaching the spot, their teams started spraying water from all four sides of the market simultaneously. The fire was brought under control by around 2.30 am.

A fire officer said, “Because the market was closed at the time, our probe so far suggests that no one was present on the premises. A thorough search is being conducted.” Officials added that the market has around 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, all of which were gutted along with the items kept inside, besides two tempo trucks.