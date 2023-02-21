scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

90 stalls, 2 trucks gutted as major fire breaks out at vegetable market in Pune’s Hadapsar

Officials revealed that after reaching the spot, their teams started spraying water from all four sides of the market simultaneously.

pune market accident, pune live news, indian expressAs many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempos were gutted in a major fire that was reported in a vegetable market in the Handewadi Road area in Hadapsar. (ScreenGrab/ Express Video)

As many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempo trucks were gutted in a major fire at a vegetable market in Hadapsar’s Handewadi Road area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said. While a thorough search has been launched, initial probe suggests that there were no casualties.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze spread around 1.30 am on Tuesday at the vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar located on Handewadi Road in Hadapsar. Three fire tenders from nearby fire stations of Kaleborate Nagar, Hadapsar and Kondhwa Budruk were deployed.

Officials revealed that after reaching the spot, their teams started spraying water from all four sides of the market simultaneously. The fire was brought under control by around 2.30 am.

A fire officer said, “Because the market was closed at the time, our probe so far suggests that no one was present on the premises. A thorough search is being conducted.” Officials added that the market has around 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, all of which were gutted along with the items kept inside, besides two tempo trucks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartbreaking note for late mother Sridevi: ‘I still look for you everywhere mumma’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close