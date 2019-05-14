Pune: Grenade like object found on Air Force School premises, diffused

Toggle Menu
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team diffused the suspicious object around 12 noon. The team found that though the object had an outer appearance that of a grenade, but it was made of plastic.

The inside structure was also not like that of a grenade and was filled with powder resembling that from a firecracker, police have said. (Representational Image)

A suspicious object resembling a hand grande was found on the premises of the Air Force School in Lohegaon in Pune on Tuesday morning.

After receiving the information about the object around 10.30 am, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swung into action and the surrounding area was evacuated. The school is located next to the Indian Air Force (IAF) base and the International Airport in Lohegaon.

The BDDS team diffused the suspicious object around 12 noon. The team found that though the object had an outer appearance that of a grenade, but it was made of plastic. The inside structure was also not like that of a grenade and was filled with powder resembling that from a firecracker, police have said.

A senior officer from Pune city police said, “It was a call of around 10.30 am when some students spotted the object. The BDDS team was called to the spot and the object has been defused. Prima facie though the outer structure is like that of a hand grenade, the materiel in looks like the one used in firecrackers. For further confirmation, the materiel has been sent for chemical analysis. Our probe in on.”

