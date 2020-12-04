Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls: Counting on, MVA candidates lead in both seats

This was the first election in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The elections witnessed a healthy turnout in both constituencies. (Representational)

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is likely to strengthen its position in western Maharashtra as it leads in the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies for the state Legislative Council polls, for which counting continued till late on Thursday night.

The graduates’ constituency is witnessing a tough tussle between Arun Lad of NCP and Sangram Deshmukh of BJP. Lad has been leading, with Deshmukh in the second position.

In the teachers’ constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of Congress is contesting against Jitendra Pawar, who is supported by the BJP, and sitting Independent legislator Dattatraya Sawant. Asgaonkar was leading and Sawant was in second position.

There are a total of 62 candidates in the graduates’ constituency and 35 candidates in teachers’ constituency.

The voting for the two seats was held on December 1. The constituency consists of voters from Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

The polling takes place on ballot papers, not on electronic voting machines, and the counting process takes a longer time to be completed.

