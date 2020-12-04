scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 03, 2020
Top news

Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls: Counting on, MVA candidates lead in both seats

The graduates' constituency is witnessing a tough tussle between Arun Lad of NCP and Sangram Deshmukh of BJP. Lad has been leading, with Deshmukh in the second position.

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 4, 2020 12:03:12 am
maha vikas aghadi, Pune graduates' and teachers' constituencies, Legislative Council polls, shiv sena, maharashtra news, indian express newsThis was the first election in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The elections witnessed a healthy turnout in both constituencies. (Representational)

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is likely to strengthen its position in western Maharashtra as it leads in the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies for the state Legislative Council polls, for which counting continued till late on Thursday night.

The graduates’ constituency is witnessing a tough tussle between Arun Lad of NCP and Sangram Deshmukh of BJP. Lad has been leading, with Deshmukh in the second position.

In the teachers’ constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of Congress is contesting against Jitendra Pawar, who is supported by the BJP, and sitting Independent legislator Dattatraya Sawant. Asgaonkar was leading and Sawant was in second position.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There are a total of 62 candidates in the graduates’ constituency and 35 candidates in teachers’ constituency.

The voting for the two seats was held on December 1. The constituency consists of voters from Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The polling takes place on ballot papers, not on electronic voting machines, and the counting process takes a longer time to be completed.

This was the first election in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The elections witnessed a healthy turnout in both constituencies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement
X