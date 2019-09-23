Pune: Flood-hit voters to get new IDs

As many as 5.19 lakh residents from flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts, who might have lost their voting cards in floods, will be issued duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

As the state goes for Assembly polls on October 21, Mhaisekar addressed the media to brief about the election preparation for Pune division, which comprises of five districts — Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.

“A total of 4.35 lakh duplicate EPIC cards in Sangli and another 1.56 lakh duplicate EPIC cards in Kolhapur have been issued ahead of the Assembly polls,” Mhaisekar said, adding that the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas of Kolhapur and Sangli will continue despite the model code of conduct setting in.

“We have also shifted 47 polling booths in Kolhapur, 37 in Sangli and 35 in Satara due to floods. The last day for submission of voters’ application forms will be September 24,” said Mhaisekar.