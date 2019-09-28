Pune flash floods: Toll rises to 21, search on for five missing

Toll in the flash flood that ravaged Pune city and parts of the district on Wednesday night and early hours of Thursday morning touched 21, after four more bodies were recovered on Friday. Five persons are still missing in the urban and rural areas of Pune, said officials.

According to Pune Police Control Room, two bodies were found in Pune city on Friday, including a man who was reported missing on Thursday and another unidentified person, taking the toll in Pune city to 14.

In Pune rural areas, where five deaths and three missing persons were reported till Thursday night. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday that two of the missing were found dead, taking the total number of deaths to seven, while one person was still missing.

“Efforts are on to find the missing persons and we hope to find them by Saturday,” said district officials.

Meanwhile, family members and friends of Victor Sangale, who went missing on Wednesday night, continued looking for him on Friday. While there was no trace of Sangale, the white Tata Tiago he was driving at the time of the incident was found near the St Patrick’s Cathedral, Poona.

Sangale, an amputee and cancer survivor, was on his way to NIBM Road to meet his cousins when his car got stuck in the floodwater at Bhairoba bridge.

An avid cyclist, he had returned from a 340-km cycling trip in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening, only a few hours before he went missing.