Pune: Five workers killed in fire at saree depot

Around 4.30 am, people passing from the area saw that the godown caught fire. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with ten water tankers and equipment. Firemen managed to extinguish the flames within an hour.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with ten water tankers and equipments. Firemen managed to extinguish the flames within an hour. (Express)

At least five workers died of suffocation and burns in a fire at the Rajyog Wholesale Saree Depot and Godown in Urali Devachi in the early hours of Thursday.

Five workers were rescued from inside the godown after firemen used an earth moving machine to open its shutter. Doctors at the Sasoon Hospital declared them brought dead, police said.

“Situation is now under control and process of cooling the area that had caught fire is on. Five workers were found in serious condition. They were removed one by one from the shop and then taken to hospital,” fire station duty officer D N Nagalkar said.

The deceased worked at the saree depot and godown and used to sleep inside everyday.

