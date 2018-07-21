Pune: Eight injured as two-storey building collapses

Pune: Rescue workers look for survivors in the debris at the site of a building collapse at Keshav Nagar in Mundhwa on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo) Pune: Rescue workers look for survivors in the debris at the site of a building collapse at Keshav Nagar in Mundhwa on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Eight persons, including four children, were injured after a two-storey residential building in Keshavnagar area in Mundhwa here collapsed around noon on Saturday, police said.

While four of the victims are members of the building owners’ family, the others are members of two tenant families, police said.

“The building was around 30 years old. Located near a nullah, it was already in a precarious condition and incessant rains might have worsened its condition, leading to its collapse around noon,” a police officer said.

The fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and rescued all those trapped under the debris, including the four children, he said.

According to him, the building was owned by Kailas Bhandwalkar, who is also among the eight injured.

“Besides Bhandwalkar himself, three members of his family, including a girl child sustained injuries. Two families of tenants were living in the building and four of them, including three children, were injured in the incident,” the officer said.

All of them are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said adding that two buffaloes died in the mishap.

