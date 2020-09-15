Pune: Doctor attacked by 3 in his clinic

According to police, the accused persons came to Chavan’s clinic around 8.30 pm on Saturday seeking immediate treatment as one of them was injured. (Representational)

A 65-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked by three persons while treating a patient at his clinic at Wadgaon Budruk area.

The victim, identified as Pruthviraj Chavan (65), a resident of Kondhwa, has lodged an offence in this case at the Sinhagad police station.

According to police, the accused persons came to Chavan’s clinic around 8.30 pm on Saturday seeking immediate treatment as one of them was injured. Chavan was already treating another patient and asked him to wait for some time.

However, the three accused allegedly became angry and attacked Chavan with a sharp weapon they were carrying, and also damaged the clinic, police said. A team from Sinhagad police station is investigating the case.

Police have booked three persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

