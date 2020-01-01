Pune: Congress MLA left out of Cabinet, ‘supporters’ ransack party office

Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Tuesday vandalised Congress Bhavan for not giving him ministerial post in the Maharashtra cabinet. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Tuesday vandalised Congress Bhavan for not giving him ministerial post in the Maharashtra cabinet. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

At least 20 people, suspected to be supporters of Congress legislator Sangram Thopte, barged inside the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Tuesday and ransacked the office, while raising slogans in support of their leader. They were reportedly upset over Thopte being left out of the state cabinet.

Thopte, who has been elected from Bhor assembly seat in Pune district, was expecting a ministerial berth in the new state government.

On Tuesday evening, supporters of Thopte entered the Congress Bhavan premises and raised slogans in support of their leader. They allegedly pelted stones at the building, broke glass windows and ransacked the office, said police.’

A police official said that if they are approached with a complaint, a FIR will be registered.

