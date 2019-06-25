Pune: Case against Army officer for damaging crops on disputed land

Police have lodged a case against a senior Army officer for allegedly using around 40 rifle-carrying jawans to destroy crop at a disputed farmland in Pune district’s Khed taluka.

The complainant, Monika Ganesh Gade (26), who claims to be the owner of the land, filed an FIR against the officer on June 23.

Accordingly, the police have booked an Army Colonel and “30 to 40 army personnel” under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Army declined to comment on the case. As per the FIR, Gade and her relative Sunil Namdev Bharne purchased farm land in Gulani village in Khed Taluka in 2018.

Gade alleged that when she and Bharne visited Gulani, they were obstructed from cultivating on the land by the Colonel’s relatives, and was manhandled by them.

She said she had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Khed police station on June 14.

She further stated that on June 22, she received information that the Colonel had come to Gulani village with “army vehicles carrying about 30 to 40 armed jawans”.

Gade said when she and Bharne rushed to the village, “he (the Colonel) went on our land… We were unable to stop them as we were afraid of the armed soldiers. They damaged the soybean crop sown by us on the farm land…”