Pune: At least 21 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

At least 21 students and a teacher fell sick on Wednesday after consuming mid-day meal in a secondary school in Katraj area in Pune, reported PTI.

According to a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station officer, the students of Rambhau Mhalgi secondary school complained of nausea after eating ‘masala rice’ around 11 am, following which they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The students are undergoing medical check-up at the hospital,” he said, adding that a teacher from the school also complained of nausea.

While the investigation is underway, the officer said the mid-day meal was provided by a self-help group to the school, which falls under private/aided category.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)had earlier decided to implement the mid-day meal scheme through a centralised kitchen. In the past, PMC implemented the mid-day meal scheme through SHGs but faced problems due to incidents of food poisoning.