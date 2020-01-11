Pune airport among 8 selected in India to test AI-run baggage screening system

Baggage Al is a first-of-its-kind threat detection system for security X-ray machines. (File) Baggage Al is a first-of-its-kind threat detection system for security X-ray machines. (File)

Pune airport is among eight airports across the country selected by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to carry out trials of a smart baggage-screening system, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The system is an AI-based solution developed to enhance security at airports, said AAI officials.

Baggage Al is a first-of-its-kind threat detection system for security X-ray machines. The technology can automatically detect dangerous objects and other threats from X-ray images during the screening of baggage, and alert the operators.

“In our efforts to consistently provide better services and improve the infrastructure at airports in India, AAI had organised the ‘Innovate for Airports Programme’ under the Startup India initiative. As part of this programme, start-ups across India got a chance to submit innovative solutions for airports… Over 350 start-ups were screened across the country and eight were selected to implement their solutions at various airports in India,” said officials.

AAI officials believe that ‘baggage AI’ can add another layer of security, and operate like a second pair of eyes. The system has been developed by Dimensionless Technologies.

AI is being used across the entire aviation spectrum for various purposes such as self-service check-in robots to facial-recognition checks at customs. Recently, three airports in the US started using a new kind of CT scanner, which uses AI to help target threats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App