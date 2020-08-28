Pune: 7 get Covishield shots in vaccine trial

On Wednesday, two male volunteers were administered doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate at Pune’s Bharati Hospital as phase 2/3 clinical trials began in the country. (File)

Seven people, including the former CEO of a pharmaceutical company and his family, were injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate for the Covid-19 infection in Pune on Thursday. Four volunteers got the vaccine shot at Bharati Hospital’s clinical trial site and three got it at KEM Hospital Research Centre’s clinical trial site at Vadu.

“Four volunteers were given the Covishield vaccine dose after their RT-PCR and antibody tests were negative for COVID infection,” Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director of Bharati Hospital said.

On Wednesday, two male volunteers were administered doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate at Pune’s Bharati Hospital as phase 2/3 clinical trials began in the country.

Dr Lalwani said that among the four volunteers who were given the shot at Bharati Hospital Thursday, three were women.

