Pune: 60-year-old man arrested with explosives in Junnar

The Pune rural police arrested a 60-year-old man from Pimpalvandi village in Junnar taluka and recovered an electric gun, explosive material and weapons from him on Tuesday.

Advertising

Identifying the suspect as Rajaram Kisan Abhang, a resident of Abhang Wasti in Pimpalvandi village, police said Abhang was also arrested in 2003 for allegedly exploding a bomb to kill a person with whom he suspected that his wife was having an illicit affair.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, assistant inspectors Arjun Mohite, Ravindra Manjare, Jeevan Mane raided Abhang’s residence in his farm in Pimpalvandi.

Cops recovered four pipe-like-structures used for making “pipe bombs”, two country-made electric gun machines operating on electric current, gun powder, one more explosive powder wrapped in oily paper, two swords, two javelins, 59 detonators including 55 non-electric and four electric detonators, one electric switch, one electric battery, iron splinters, helmet and a hand-made body armor from the spot.

Advertising

Police then arrested Abhang and an offence was lodged against him at the Alephata police station. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the Pune rural police stated that suspect Rajaram Abhang suspecting that his wife was having an illicit affair with a person, had allegedly attempted to kill the person by exploding a bomb in 2003. A few persons were injured in the incident. Police had arrested Abhang in this case in 2003 in an offence lodged at Narayangaon police station under sections 307, 436, 286 of IPC. He was lodged in jail for three years in this case and then came out on bail.

Assistant police inspector Jyoti Dhamale, who is investigating the case said that it is not known yet whether the suspect Rajaram Abhang is related to any group or outfit. Even in 2003 case, he was found to have allegedly carried out the bombing due to personal dispute and was not linked to any group.

However, police said an investigation is on to know why he now procured the explosive material and weapons. It is also being probed how and from where he gained knowledge of making explosives.

Police said Abhang’s has studied till class seven and wife does not live with him. He has two sons, one does farming and other works in a private company in Mumbai. District superintendent of police Sandip Patil has announced a reward for police team involved in catching Abhang with explosives.