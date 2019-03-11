Pulwama, Uri heartbreaking… Can’t bear pain for eternity: PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government had adopted “a new policy” to act against terrorism and had realised that “enough is enough”. He said it was the government’s responsibility to live up to the expectations of the families of the personnel killed in the line of duty.

“For many decades, the country and numerous families have suffered the wounds and pain given by terrorism, Naxalism and insurgency. What happened in Pulwama and Uri was heartbreaking. We cannot bear this pain for eternity. Enough is enough,” the Prime Minister said during an event to commemorate the Golden Jubilee year of the Central Industrial Security force (CISF) at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The event had several union ministers and top security officials in attendance.

In an apparent reference to the IAF strike on terror camps after the Pulwama attack, he said that following dastardly acts of terrorist violence, his government has taken some strong decisions.

“Someone, sometime, has to take a big decision (against such terror acts)… it is my privilege that with the support of the crores of people of this country, we took some strong decisions,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that his government was doing everything possible to help the forces. “Our government is purchasing all modern gadgets required by our security forces to tackle such challenges,” he said, mentioning the creation of a new facility in UP’s Amethi to manufacture modern guns.

Praising the CISF in protecting vital installations, he said, “When your neighbour is hostile. When it has no capacity to fight a war and when conspirators within the country get inspiration and support from there… Terrorism exhibits itself in various forms. To protect installations and infrastructure amid such challenges is a huge task.”

He also took potshots at VIPs, and in particular politicians. Calling the “VIP culture” a road block to security, Modi said, “The biggest roadblock to your (CISF’s) service are people like me; people from my community who think of themselves as VIPs. They throw a fit when stopped for frisking. …VIPs should think ki wo aapki aarti utar raha hai. Garv kijie. Cooperate with soldiers. VIP culture sometimes becomes a challenge for security.”

Modi also reminded the gathering of the government’s commitment towards remembering those killed in action. “I feel emotionally from heart that those in khaki have not got the respect and recognition they deserve. So, first time after Independence, a PM advocated the martyrdom of 35,000 personnel. It is important to boost the morale of the forces, give them respect. It is for this that the police memorial was built,” he said.

The national police memorial and the war memorial had to wait to come up since Independence, he said, adding “probably my turn was being awaited” for the last 70 years to unveil these important places.

This is the first time Modi attended the Raising Day event of any Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) since he took charge in 2014. Raised in 1969, the CISF has about 1.56 lakh personnel in its ranks at present.

He asked the CISF to “monitor and study in realtime global trends and techniques of terrorism” so that a better preparedness is ensured against. He also directed the force to install “digital museums” or electronic walls at airports so that the people get to know about CISF’s history, role and its expectations from the citizens.