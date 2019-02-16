Pulwama attack: Rajnath reviews security across country, govt prepares dossier to get Pak blacklisted

A high-level meeting to review the security situation across the country was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, two days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Security agencies, on the other hand, began preparing a dossier to be given to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international terror financing watchdog, to expose Islamabad’s links with terrorism and seeking its blacklisting.

The meeting in the national capital, which was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, took stock of the security measures adopted to foil any attempts by Pakistan-based terror groups to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security officials also briefed the Home Minister about the existing situation in the country, particularly along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Minister official told news agency PTI.

Singh directed the officials to ensure all relevant steps are taken to nab the terrorists operating in the Valley, another official told the news agency.

Besides this, security agency officials have decided to submit a dossier along with evidence to FATF to prove the Pakistan government’s role in providing shelter and aid to JeM. The details of the terror attacks carried out by the JeM in the past will also be mentioned in the document.

In the next meeting of the FATF, another official said, India will press for blacklisting of Pakistan so that appropriate action is initiated against the country.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list of the anti-terror finance watchdog in July last year. The FATF currently has 35 members and two regional organisations – European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. North Korea and Iran are also in the FATF blacklist.