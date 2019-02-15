Pulwama terror attack: PM Modi pays last respects to slain CRPF men

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday paid his last respects to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) at the Palam technical area.

Advertising

The bodies of the slain troopers were brought to Delhi’s Palam air force area today evening in a special Indian Air Force (IAF). The bodies were received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Decorated with white floral arrangements, 40 coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger, where senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid wreaths one by one in a solemn ceremony, officials told PTI.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chiefs of the three services — Army, Air Force and Navy — and senior cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also paid their homage to the slain CRPF personnel, they added.

Advertising

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended a solemn function in Srinagar where the remains of 40 CRPF jawans were kept in coffins. Singh also called for a review of security of “elements” in Jammu and Kashmir which are “funded by Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI”.