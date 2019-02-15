Pulwama terror attack LIVE UPDATES: Govt holds meet with P-5 nations, Rajnath Singh hits out at ‘elements’ in J&K

Pulwama terror attack LIVE UPDATES: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for a review of security of “elements” in Jammu and Kashmir which are “funded by Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI”. In a veiled reference to separatists and hardline Hurriyat Conference leaders, the minister said, “Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisation. We will win the decisive war against terrorism.”

Singh was addressing the media in Srinagar on the deaths of the 40 CRPF personnel during a suicide bomb attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district yesterday. The minister announced that no civilian movement will be allowed on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces.

Meanwhile, the government is holding talks with representatives of P5 countries – US, UK, France, Russia and China – in the national capital on the matter. Envoys from some other G-20 countries have also been called for the meeting.