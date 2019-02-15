Pulwama terror attack LIVE UPDATES: Govt holds meet with P-5 nations, Rajnath Singh hits out at ‘elements’ in J&K

Pulwama terror attack LIVE UPDATES: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for a review of security of “elements” in Jammu and Kashmir which are “funded by Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI”. In a veiled reference to separatists and hardline Hurriyat Conference leaders, the minister said, “Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisation. We will win the decisive war against terrorism.”
Singh was addressing the media in Srinagar on the deaths of the 40 CRPF personnel during a suicide bomb attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district yesterday. The minister announced that no civilian movement will be allowed on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces.
Meanwhile, the government is holding talks with representatives of P5 countries – US, UK, France, Russia and China – in the national capital on the matter. Envoys from some other G-20 countries have also been called for the meeting.
Delhi HC declines urgent hearing of plea related to use of 'martyr' word
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court today declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking directions to the media to refer to the deaths of armed forces personnel as martyr or 'shaheed' instead of terming it as a killing. The petition was mentioned in the afternoon before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar by a lawyer, who is also the petitioner, seeking that it be heard on Friday itself. "This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone's liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency. It will be listed on Monday in normal course," the court said and added that "we should not have to tell you all this, you (petitioner) should understand it".
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson condemns Pulwama attack
Expressing shock over the attack, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui, in a statement, said, "Shocked by the attack, the Chinese side extends sincere sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and the injured. The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in any form, hoping regional countries join hands together to confront the threat of terrorism so as to maintain regional peace and security."
Envoys from G-20 countries join meeting in Delhi
Rajnath Singh lends a shoulder to slain CRPF jawan’s coffin
Bodies to be flown to Delhi
The bodies of the slain jawans will be flown to New Delhi where PM Modi will pay them homage.
Rajnath vows to win decisive war against terror, says morale of jawans not hit
In a stern message to terrorists in the aftermath of the lethal Pulwama attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh vowed that India will “see this fight against terrorism to the end.” “I have requested the state governments to extend the maximum help they can lend to the bereaved families. I have given all the necessary directions to the officers. The morale has not taken a hit. We’ll see this fight against terrorism to the end,” Singh told reporters after a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar. Singh also said the civilian traffic will be restricted for some time on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces. “This may cause inconvenience and I apologise for this but this is necessary for the safety of jawans,” he added. Read full story here.
Centre holds talks with P5 nations
India condemns Pulwama attack, summons Pakistan envoy to India
India on Friday issued a very strong demarche to Pakistan in connection with the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 security personnel lost their lives in south Kashmir’s Pulwama yesterday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and asked him to initiate immediate action against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror outfit, which has claimed responsibility for the attack. A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, took stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and decided to take diplomatic action to isolate Pakistan on an international level. Follow this live blog for all latest updates.