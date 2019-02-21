We want Kashmir but not Kashmiris, irony is depressing: Chidambaram

Terming the alleged attack on Kashmiri students across the country as “depressing”, former Union minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that some people want Kashmir to be part of India but don’t want Kashmiris to be part of Indians. “The irony of the situation is depressing. We want Kashmir to be part of India, but we do not want Kashmiris to be part of Indians,” he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy over his suggestion to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically. Referring to the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel built near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat, he said, “The Statue of Unity watches over the Governor of Meghalaya and others who seem to think that Kashmiris have no place in India.”

Chidambaram’s remarks came amid attacks on Kashmiris after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy on February 14. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today agreed to hear a petition highlighting the alleged targeting of Kashmiri students in the country. The plea alleged that students from Kashmir Valley are being attacked at different educational institutions across the country after the Pulwama terror attack and authorities concerned should be directed to take actions to stop such assaults.

In Dehradun, Kashmiri students were forced to flee to their home state, while the administrators of their colleges have been made to pledge that they will not admit any Kashmiri in the future. In at least one case, a senior faculty member of Kashmiri origin was dismissed from his post. An estimated 3,000 students from Kashmir currently attend colleges and institutes in Dehradun.

However, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dismissed reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students outside their state and said, “There is massive anger in the country against the Pulwama terror attack. However, I want to clarify that what you are trying to say (about Kashmiri students being attacked) is not true. We are in touch with all institutes and no such incident has happened.”