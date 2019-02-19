'Hand over Masood Azhar to India if serious about what you said': Congress to Imran Khan 

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country had nothing to do with the Pulwama terror attack and asserted he was ready for talks with India, the Congress on Tuesday said, “if Imran Khan is serious about what he is saying then he should first hand over Masood Azhar to India.”

Advertising

“This is like a two-headed snake. While one head continues to bite India, the other head makes sanctimonious noises about talking….If Imran Khan is serious about what he is saying then he should first hand over Masood Azhar to India. The Jaish has claimed responsibility,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari told The Indian Express.

The Congress leader said Maulana Masood Azhar and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had helped Khan become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his support to them is not surprising.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama attack: Open to probe, will retaliate if India attacks

“Maulana Masood Azhar and the Jaish-e-Mohammad had campaigned extensively for Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Imran Khan has come out swinging to protect his friends. Imran Khan is the puppet of the Pakistan Army and he is only speaking his master’s voice,” Tewari said.

“The question is not what Imran Khan is saying, the question is what Narendra Modi would do now given that the entire opposition has extended its unqualified support to him,” he said.

Tewari also asked why the Indian government is welcoming Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and rolling out a red carpet for him.

“Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, if you read the joint statement with Pakistan, has essentially supported the non listing of the Jaish and Masood Azhar as UN entities. So under those circumstances, why are we even receiving him in India when he is so openly batting for Pakistan,” he said.

ALSO READ | India wants Masood Azhar on UN blacklist, Saudi-Pak joint statement is a snub

Advertising

The joint statement by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Monday had said there was a need to avoid “politicisation of the UN listing regime” — an apparent reference to India’s efforts to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”.