Toggle Menu
Time for talks over, world will have to act: PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pulwama-terror-attack-jem-pakistan-narendra-modi-mauricio-macri-terrorism-5589354/

Time for talks over, world will have to act: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who was holding talks with Argentina President Mauricio Macri, said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Argentina President Mauricio Macri on Monday. (Twitter/@PIB_India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Argentina President Mauricio Macri on Monday. (Twitter/@PIB_India)

The Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men shows that the time to hold talks on terrorism is over and there is an urgent need to unite against such elements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who was holding talks with Argentina President Mauricio Macri, said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, Macri emphasised on the need for joint action against terrorism.

Last week, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF men in Pulwama, killing at least 40 of them and injuring several others. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility for the attack.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE updates: Jadhav's custody without consular access should be declared unlawful, says Harish Salve
2 Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till March 8
3 Kerala High Court on Congress' hartal call: Open shops, schools, reinstate transportation