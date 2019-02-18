Time for talks over, world will have to act: PM Modi

The Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men shows that the time to hold talks on terrorism is over and there is an urgent need to unite against such elements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who was holding talks with Argentina President Mauricio Macri, said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, Macri emphasised on the need for joint action against terrorism.

Last week, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF men in Pulwama, killing at least 40 of them and injuring several others. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility for the attack.