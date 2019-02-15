Pulwama terror attack: Jammu trade body gives bandh call

Toggle Menu
Calling for a peaceful bandh to protest the attack at a hurriedly called press conference, JCCI president Rakesh Gupta asked PM Narendra Modi to wake up to the security situation on ground and act accordingly.

The attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama evoked strong condemnation from political parties, and various other organisations in Jammu region, with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry giving a call for bandh on Friday.

The J&K High Court Bar Association has decided to suspend work in courts across the region, including the High Court and tribunals. Bar president B S Slathia said the association will also take out a protest march on Friday from the High Court complex here, Slathia said.

State BJP president Ravinder Raina said that Pakistan was frustrated with the peaceful conduct of elections for panchayats and local bodies and “has caused this dastardly and inhuman act to spread fear in view of impending elections”.

Haji Inayat Ali, Chairman of the Legislative Council, said his his heart is with the bereaved families of the brave soldiers.

