Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama attack: Open to probe, will retaliate if India attacks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that Islamabad was open to any investigation into the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, ruling out its involvement. “This is a New Pakistan… we want stability. We do not benefit by attacking India,” Khan said in a pre-recorded message.

“If you (Indian govt) think you can attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us, only God knows. This issue should be resolved through dialogue,” Khan said, adding: “My statement is for the Indian government. You (Indian govt) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence.”

The Pakistan PM also said, “It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan.”

Forty CRPF jawan were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist stormed an explosive-laden van into a convoy of security personnel.