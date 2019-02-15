Pulwama terror attack: I&B issues advisory to news channels

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all television news channels to ensure that no content is aired that “contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation”, or otherwise violates the Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1955.

The ministry advised the channels to be “particularly cautious” in broadcasting any content that is “likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes”.

It is not unusual for the I&B Ministry to issue advisories to news channels around major news events. For such attacks, the rules also restrict news channels from live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security forces.

After the terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Force Station in January 2016, the ministry had ordered a day-long ban on a Hindi news channel as it claimed that the channel had revealed strategically sensitive details in its reporting. The ban, however, was ultimately not imposed. ens