Pulwama attack: Foreign secy meets P5 envoys, apprises them of Pak’s role in sponsoring terrorism 

In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the Pulwama terror attack, India on Friday held talks with representatives of 25 countries, including from P5 nations–US, China, Russia, the UK and France –to brief them about the dastardly attack and apprise them of Pakistan’s role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale met 25 Heads of Mission based in New Delhi from all P-5 countries, South Asian countries and other important partners like Japan, Germany, Republic of Korea and others.

“All envoys were left in no doubt about the role played by Pakistan based and supported Jaish-e-Mohammad in the terrorist attack and our demand that Pakistan ceases all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their control,” sources said.

Gokhale, sources said, highlighted the role played by Pakistan in using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy. They also said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will continue to take all steps to expose the complicity of Pakistan in the Pulwama terrorist attack and demand immediate and verifiable action against Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar.

In the single worst terror attack in the Valley, at least 40 jawans were killed and several grievously injured on Thursday afternoon when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into the bus, which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, India summoned Pakistan’s high commissioner to demand that Islamabad take ‘verifiable’ action against terror groups. India’s high commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also been called to Delhi for consultations. According to news agency ANI, he will attend meetings at the External Affairs ministry on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended a solemn function in Srinagar where the remains of 40 CRPF jawans were kept in coffins and called for a review of security of “elements” in Jammu and Kashmir which are “funded by Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI”.

In the evening, the bodies of the slain jawans were flown to New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay them homage.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced the withdrawal of the most favored nation (MNF) status given to Pakistan. He said the MEA will launch an all-out effort to isolate Pakistan for orchestrating the dastardly attack on the CRPF personnel.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act,” Jaitley said.