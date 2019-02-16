Pulwama terror attack: In condolence message to India, China skips Pakistan, JeM chief Azhar

A day after it expressed shock over the Pulwama terror attack, China on Saturday sent a condolence message to India and denounced “all forms of terrorism” which it claimed is “the common enemy of mankind”. The message, however, carried no mention of either Pakistan or Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the terror group which has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on behalf of the Chinese government, conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed after a suicide bomber vehicle rammed into their bus in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

“Wang Yi stressed that terrorism is the common enemy of mankind. The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security,” a statement by the Chinese embassy read.

The statement from the neighbouring country came at a time when India has received condolences from several nations, including the United Nations. The White House even asked Pakistan to immediately end “support” and “safe haven” to all terror groups.

“The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

However, China, who has been single-handedly blocking India’s bid to designate Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar from being listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council, refused to budge and comment on the terror group and its leader.

Asked about China’s stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang on Friday said, “As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of Security Council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of terrorist organisations.”

“JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner,” he said.