Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo from Lethpora

Pulwama terror attack happened in February 2019 and claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. (File) Pulwama terror attack happened in February 2019 and claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. (File)

In another breakthrough in the Pulwama terror case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a father-daughter duo from Jammu and Kashmir’s Lethpora.

The development comes days after NIA arrested 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, who allegedly tracked the movement of security convoys and helped assemble the bomb used in the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February last year.

The arrests come with the Pulwama case being stuck for several months now as all the identified accused are either dead or in Pakistan. Even though NIA identified the attacker and traced the car used in the attack to its owner, it could not move beyond as the attacker died in the suicide attack and his local handler and car owner were killed in an encounter.

(This is a developing story)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd