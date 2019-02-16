Action against three Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand colleges

A 19-year-old female student from Kashmir was suspended from the Dehradun-based Alpine Institute of Management and Technology on Saturday for allegedly posting a photograph of a militant afflicted with Hizbul Mujahideen and Shoaib Lone, who was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces on Wednesday.

The student, who is in the third year of Diploma course in Civil Engineering had posted a status on her WhatsApp account sympathising with Shoaib. “Allah aapki shahadat qabool kare (May Allah accept your martyrdom),” she had written under Shoaib’s photograph.

Shoaib, a former student at the Alpine Institute, had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in October, last year.

The institute’s Director S K Chauhan said, “The student has been placed under suspension. She has been absent from college since Wednesday and was unavailable for interrogation.”

On Friday, a Kashmiri student, who was in the first year of B.Sc. Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology (BMRIT) course was placed under suspension by the Dehradun-based Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University for allegedly posting objectionable content related to the terror attack that happened in south Kashmir on Thursday. He allegedly posted a message on social media calling for celebrations after the terror attack in south Kashmir.

However, after the suspension, the student took to Facebook to apologise for his post. “…please brothers pardon me it was by mistake,” he wrote on Facebook.

BJP MLA from Rudrapur, Rajkumar Thukral, had filed a complaint about the student in the Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, on Friday. SHO Narendra Gahlawat said, “We are trying to verify the allegations in the complaint. Only after the allegations are found to be true, will an FIR be lodged against the student.”

Another Kashmiri student from Dehradun-based Dev Bhoomi Institute of Management Studies was rusticated from the Institute on Friday “over activities of indiscipline”, the rustication letter stated. However, the instate authorities stayed mum over the exact reason for rusticating the student.