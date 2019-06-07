Toggle Menu
4 suspected JeM militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama encounter: The gunfight broke out in Panjran area of Lassipora late Thursday night when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

Pulwama encounter: A police official said that the militants opened fire, forcing the security personnel to retaliate.

Four militants, reportedly belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. “Four terrorists have been eliminated.They reportedly belong to JeM.Operation over. More details to follow,” police posted on Twitter.

The gunfight broke out in Panjran area of Lassipora late on Thursday when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

An official said that the militants opened fire, forcing the security personnel to retaliate. Three AK series rifles were reportedly seized from the spot.

