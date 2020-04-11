Pulwama officials say police not honouring curfew passes

Officals of J&K health deportment visiting houses of locals with a traval history outside the UT. (File/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Officals of J&K health deportment visiting houses of locals with a traval history outside the UT. (File/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Civil administration officials in Kashmir’s Pulwama have alleged that the police are not honouring curfew passes issued to officials on emergency duty and are assaulting said officials. The police say the allegations are “exaggerated”.

While several officers have sent letters to their seniors, many have raised the issue with the district administration. The officials have also raised the matter in an official WhatsApp group.

“Magistracy, or for that matter any other COVID-related duty is as important as policing in this hour of crisis. A food department official sent to fetch food items for a migrant labourer camp in Pampore and carrying a valid pass was beaten up near Circle Road Pulwama, even after I spoke to PCR Pulwama,” reads one of the complaint posts on the group.

In a written complaint to the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner on Friday, an Executive Magistrate alleged he was stopped by the police and his driver was assaulted. “My vehicle was forcibly stopped in the presence of some police officers, who was there in BP (bullet proof) vehicles with a flag. My driver was ruthlessly beaten…,” the Magistrate has written.

Pulwana SP Ashish Mishra, said the allegations were “exaggerated”. But when one officer on the group narrated an instance where he was stopped and asked to turn back despite “having a pass and disclosing my identity”, SP Mishra replied: “CrPC has provisions.”

A senior official claimed: “He (SP) himself tore down valid passes and in a reply (on the group) he justified beating people and officials citing CrPC.”

Mishra denied the allegation.

