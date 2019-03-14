Pulwama: Former Army recruit shot dead by militants

Suspected militants shot dead a man in Pulwama district on Wednesday. The deceased was declared as a deserter by the Army after he left his training midway last year, Army officials said.

The man, identified as Showkat Ahmad Naik, was in his 30s and a resident of Pinglena village, police said. He was attacked near his house by suspected militants. “Unknown masked gunmen attacked him in the afternoon. He died on the spot,” said a senior J&K police officer, adding that the case is being investigated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir S P Pani could not be reached for comment.

A Srinagar based defence spokesperson in a statement said that Naik “never took oath as a soldier”. Naik was enrolled on January 15, 2018 in Territorial Army and went to JAK LI Regimental Center on March 21 same year, said the spokesperson.