Pulwama encounter: Two militants killed in early morning operation

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Friday morning.

A J&K Police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) late on Thursday evening in Drabgam village. During the search, militants opened fire at security forces. Two militants were killed when personnel retaliated.

The police are trying to ascertain the identities of the militants and their affiliations.

“As the search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, “Two terrorists killed in the #Pulwama operation. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered.”