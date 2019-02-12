Pulwama encounter: Soldier, militant wanted in Srinagar hospital firing killed in Ratnipora

A militant and a soldier were killed Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Ratnipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police said the militant, Hilal Ahmad Rather, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, was involved in the killing of two policemen at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in February last year.

The deceased Army Jawan has been identified as Baljeet Singh. Another soldier was also injured in the encounter.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area, following specific information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated. Hilal’s body has been handed over to his family. Arms and ammunition were discovered from the site of the encounter.

#Pulwamaencounterupdate: Killed terrorist identified as Hilal Rather of Kakpora. Affiliated with proscribed outfit HM. Involved in several terror crimes including attack at SMHS hospital in which 2 cops were martyred & Pakistani terrorist #NaveedJatt had escaped. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 12, 2019

In February last year, two policemen were killed at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from the Central Jail to the hospital for a medical check-up, police said. A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla, escaped from police custody during the attack.

As per police records, Ahmad had a long history of terror crime records and was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.