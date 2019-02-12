Toggle Menu
Pulwama encounter: Soldier, militant wanted in Srinagar hospital firing killed in Ratniporahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pulwama-encounter-live-updates-ratnipora-5579209/

Pulwama encounter: Soldier, militant wanted in Srinagar hospital firing killed in Ratnipora

The encounter broke out at 3 am after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area. This is the second encounter since Sunday, in which five militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.

Pulwama encounter: Exchange of fire between militants, forces in Ratnipora
The encounter broke out at 3 am after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area. (Representational/ Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A militant and a soldier were killed Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Ratnipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police said the militant, Hilal Ahmad Rather, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, was involved in the killing of two policemen at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in February last year.

The deceased Army Jawan has been identified as Baljeet Singh. Another soldier was also injured in the encounter.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area, following specific information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated. Hilal’s body has been handed over to his family. Arms and ammunition were discovered from the site of the encounter.

In February last year, two policemen were killed at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from the Central Jail to the hospital for a medical check-up, police said. A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla, escaped from police custody during the attack.

As per police records, Ahmad had a long history of terror crime records and was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tremors felt in Chennai as magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal
2 Baghel slams Jaitley for blogpost alleging Congress 'aligned with Maoists'
3 Mamata arrives in Delhi today, Opposition unity show likely at Jantar Mantar dharna