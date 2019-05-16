Pulwama encounter: Jawan, civilian and three militants killed in Dalipora area

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) militants, one soldier and a civilian were killed in a pre-dawn encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. Police sources said that a cordon and search operation (CASO) was underway in Dalipora area of the district, when the militants hiding in the area opened fire, triggering an encounter at around 3.30 am.

“In Op Delipura #Pulwama today three hardcore terrorists eliminated. Leadership targeted systematically. One soldier martyred. Operation over,” a tweet from the official account of the Chinar Corps, Indian Army read.

A J&K Police spokesperson confirmed that three militants, a civilian and a soldier was killed in the operation.

The slain militants have been identified as Naseer Pandith of Kareemabad Pulwama, Umar Mir of Shopian, while the third militant has been identified as Khalid, a foreign militant. The police said that the three militants were affiliated with JEM.

“As the Police and security forces were evacuating civilians from the neighbourhood around the target house, the terrorists fired indiscriminately. In the process one Army Jawan Sepoy Sandeep attained martyrdom and one civilian Rayees Dar also lost his life,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

Dr. Rashid Para, Medical Superintendent District hospital Pulwama, told The Indian Express that one civilian was brought to the hospital and was declared dead by the doctors. “Another injured civilian is also admitted at the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, clashes have erupted in some parts of Pulwama after the encounter in the morning.

The encounter comes days after two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a brief pre-dawn encounter between militants and security forces in nearby Shopian district.