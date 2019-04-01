Pulwama encounter: Four militants killed, search operations underway

Four militants were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Officials also recovered arms from the site. The encounter is still ongoing.

Advertising

Last week, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed and five army men were injured in a pre-dawn gin battle in the outskirts of Srinagar. A J&K Police official said a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was launched in the Sutsoo Kalan area of Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on early Friday morning. During the search operation, militants fired at the search party, triggering an encounter.

Police said that they have recovered one US-made M4 carbine rifle from the militants. The rifle, according to police sources, is used by NATO forces in Afghanistan and also by the Special Forces of Pakistan.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that as per inputs, the militants killed on Friday had apparently used the M4 rifle for “sniping purposes”.