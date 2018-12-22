Pulwama encounter: Six militants affiliated to Zakir Musa’s terror outfit killed in Awantipora

At least six militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. The deceased were affiliated to former top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind head Zakir Musa, Awantipora Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Zahid confirmed to The Indian Express.

The encounter erupted after police launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. During the searches, police opened fire at the forces, resulting in the encounter.

Issuing a statement later, police said there was no collateral damage during the encounter. Arms and ammunition were seized from the spot. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Last week, seven civilians were killed when security forces opened fire on protesters after an encounter in which three militants and an Armyman were killed at Sirnoo village. While the J&K police said the civilians were killed when they came “dangerously close” to the site of the encounter, eyewitnesses had claimed they were killed more than an hour after the gunfight. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the government.