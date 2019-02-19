Pulwama encounter: J&K cop leaves behind two children

A J&K Police head constable was among the five security personnel killed in the Pulwama encounter on Monday.

Advertising

A J&K police spokesperson said that Abdul Rashid, a resident of Tangdhar in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, “attained martyrdom today while fighting terrorists” at Pulwama.

Abdul Rashid is survived by his wife, daughters Hafsa (6), Mehrooz (10 months) and an unemployed brother, according to police.

Major among five security personnel killed in J&K, three Jaish men dead

Advertising

On Monday evening, top civil and police officers, including K Vijay Kumar, the advisor to Governor, were in attendance as a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the District Police Lines (DPL) in Srinagar.