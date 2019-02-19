Pulwama encounter: Jawan from Haryana was family’s sole breadwinner

Army Sepoy Hari Singh, a 28-year-old from Rewari district’s Rajgarh village who was killed in the encounter with militants in Pulwama, was the youngest among his siblings.

Advertising

Singh, who was the only earning member of his family, joined the Army in 2011 and got married around two years ago. He is survived by his 68-year-old mother Pishta Devi, wife Radha and 10-month-old son Lakshya. His three elder sisters have settled in other places in Haryana after their marriage.

Major among five security personnel killed in J&K, three Jaish men dead

According to villagers, Singh had joined duty on December 28 last year after spending a month with his family. His body will reach Rajgarh village on Tuesday morning and the funeral will take place with full military honours.