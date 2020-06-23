J&K: CRPF officer, two militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter that two militants were killed in an encounter in Bandzoo area of Pulwama. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter that two militants were killed in an encounter in Bandzoo area of Pulwama. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A CRPF personnel and two militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter that two militants were killed in an encounter in Bandzoo area of Pulwama.

Separately, a CRPF spokesperson confirmed that one of their officers who had suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight succumbed to injuries. “Regret to inform that the injured HC of 182 Bn CRPF succumbed and attained martyrdom,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said a cordon and search operation was launched in the area following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area and turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces.

A senior police officer said identification of slain militants is yet to be done and search operation is going in the area.

On Sunday, four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two encounters in Srinagar and Kulgam, according to police. The three militants were identified as Srinagar resident Shakoor Farooq Langoo, Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Bijbehara’s Semthan and Mohsin from Srinagar’s Anchar, police said in the evening. Mohsin was missing since May 26, police sources said.

Police said they have recovered a US-made M4 carbine from the encounter site.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd