No country can win a war by killing its own people: Mehbooba on civilian deaths in Pulwama

Former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Saturday condemned the deaths of civilians in the clashes that broke out following an encounter in Pulwama of South Kashmir.

“No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Appealing for peace, and efforts to stop the ‘blood-bath’, the PDP chief added, “How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings.”

Omar Abdullah attacked Raj Bhawan and said that the Governor’s administration is failing to do the one thing it is tasked with — maintaining peace in the valley.

“The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only – to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that’s the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full-page ads don’t bring peace,” he tweeted.

Six civilians were killed in clashes that broke out between youths and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district following an encounter with militants in the area. At least one Army jawan and three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight.

The encounter comes just a couple of days after two militants were killed in an encounter at BrathKalan village of North Kashmir’s Sopore district. Security forces had launched an operation following information on the presence of militants there.