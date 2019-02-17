In Kerala, they mourn for their son

Toggle Menu
At the airport, Union minister K J Alphonse and Kerala ministers E P Jayarajan, Kadannappally Ramachandran, and A K Saseendran led the queue of dignitaries who paid last respects to the constable.

Kumar’s body was flown to Kozhikode airport and was taken to Lakkidi village by road. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Eight days ago, he had left his house in Lakkidi village in Kerala’s Wayanad district to report for duty in Jammu. On Saturday, CRPF constable V V Vasantha Kumar, who was killed in Thursday’s terror attack, was laid to rest with full honours.

Along the 87 km route to Lakkidi village, people lined up on both sides of the road at many junctions, offering floral tributes.

Along the 87 km route to Lakkidi village, people lined up on both sides of the road at many junctions, offering floral tributes.

