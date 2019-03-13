Pulwama convoy attack militant buried, father waits for DNA report

A day after Farooq Ahmad Khan buried his militant son Mudasir Ahmad Khan, he is still not sure if they were his remains.

Advertising

Security forces say that Mudasir, the alleged key conspirator in the suicide car bombing in Pulwama, was killed in an overnight encounter in Tral on Monday, but his father is still waiting for confirmation — the outcome of a DNA test.

“There were only pieces of charred flesh. There was no way to identify the body,” Khan told The Indian Express at his home in Midoora village of Tral. “When I went to (Tral) police station, I was shown two charred bodies. As I started to take one, a doctor stopped me. He checked something and then asked me to take the other body. When I asked him how he knew that this was the body of my son, he said there is an age difference of seven years between the two bodies”.

“When news spread about Mudasir, I called the (Station House Officer) SHO. He asked me if Mudasir called home to tell that he was trapped,” Khan says. “We didn’t get any call from him (Mudasir)”.

A resident of Midoora village in Tral, Mudasir joined the Jaish-e-Mohmmad in January last year, barely a few days after his name surfaced in an attack on the CRPF’s Commando Training Centre (CTC) at Lethpora on December 31, 2017.

On Monday, the security forces said he was the “main conspirator” behind the suicide car bombing on a CRPF convoy on February 14. “We have no idea… We can’t confirm or deny it. Only he knows the truth,” Khan said.

Advertising

He said two weeks after the attack, the NIA came calling. “They searched our residence and the officer told me if I could bring back Mudasir and make him surrender,” he said. “He said he could not assure that he would not be punished for his deeds, but he would make sure that the sentence was minimised”.